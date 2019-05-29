Virginia A. Connolly



Brighton - Virginia A. Connolly, age 89 of Brighton, formerly of Howell, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born May 29, 1929 in Detroit, MI to Anthony and Frances (Ziobro) Stopa. Beloved wife of Raymond Joseph Connolly, Jr. who she married on November 28, 1951 and he preceded her in death on December 16, 2010. Loving mother of Kathleen Settles of Hartland, Susan (Bobby) Connolly-Smith of Brighton, Timothy Connolly (Deceased), Michael Connolly of Livonia and Mary Panetta of Commerce Township. Dear Grandmother of Michael Dotson, Angela Moody, Derek Panetta, Alexander Panetta and great grandmother of five. Virginia graduated from Hamtramck High School. She worked for Southfield School District as an Administrator and then retired from the Livingston County Friend of the Court. Friends and family will remember her as a very affectionate and loving person with an amazing sense of wit and humor who mostly enjoyed spending time with her family and the holidays. A visitation and celebration of Virginia's life will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with a Rosary service at 7:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, 315 N. Michigan Ave, Howell (517-546-2800). Memorial contributions are suggested to the or . Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary