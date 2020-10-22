Virginia Cathryn Jones
Howell - Virginia C. Jones, age 86 of Howell, formerly of Chelsea and Otisville, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Born December 11, 1933 in Otisville, MI, she was the daughter of the late Howard and the late Bernice C. (Wells) Harris. Virginia graduated from Otisville High School where she was valedictorian. She worked for Great Lakes Bancorp which became TCF as Branch Manager and Mortgage Lender retiring after more than 30 years of service. Virginia enjoyed bowling, gardening and most of all spending time with family and friends on Triangle Lake. Beloved wife of Melville C. Jones whom she married on January 26, 1952 in Otisville, MI and he preceded her in death on January 15, 1994. Loving mother of Rhonda (Gerry) Potter, Steven Jones and Scott (Cierra) Jones. Grandmother of Carissa (Eric) Hoover, Shannon Howard, Reagan Jones and Emma Sherman; great-grandmother of Jeremy, Caleb, Cody, Kaitlyn, Audrey, Tricia, Wylie, Corinne and the late Tristan. Dear sister of Barbara Hourtienne and Jeanette Crannie. Also several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday October 26, 2020 from 12:00 -2:00 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800) where funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society
