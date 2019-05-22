Services
Howell - Virginia Larson, age 93, passed away surrounded by family May 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Larson. Virginia was the mother of Pat (Denise) Larson of Tallmadge, OH, Cindy (Nabil) Selwaeh of Raleigh, NC and Debbie (Mark) Mannisto of Howell, MI. Virginia's joy was her grandchildren, Jennifer, Steven, Nicholas, Luke and Zakaria. Virginia was the "social butterfly" at the Howell Aquatic Center and later at Wellbridge of Pinckney teaching friends how to play "Kings in the Corner". She will be deeply missed by all she touched. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 22, 2019
