Virginia Mae Glidden
Howell - Virginia (Ginnie) was born in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of John Carroll and Anna Karek.
She lived in Michigan and Texas, most recently in Howell, Michigan, where she shared a full life of love with family and her community. Right up to her death, she lived alone in her condo with her small beloved dog Tiffany.
She was passionate about family, friends, animals, and her flower garden. She will be remembered as a beautiful vibrant woman with a radiant smile which touched many lives. She faced life with enthusiasm and amazing strength, even as her health declined. She exemplified kindness, yet she was also feisty and spoke her mind! She retired from the Houston Medical Center as a certified professional secretary and also worked at the Lansing Fire Department.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, siblings Betty Jean and Jim, and her son Mark. She is survived by her daughters Mary Anne Taylor (Pete) and Cynthia Beckman (Vernon), her brother John Carroll (Virginia). Sister Patty VanNocker (Tony Ramm), and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Her family is grateful for the compassion shown by Residential Hospice caregivers, and kindnesses from her community of wonderful neighbors. A memorial service will be held at her church, First Presbyterian Church of Howell on June 29 at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to The Humane Society of Livingston County, 2464 Dorr Road, Howell, Michigan 48843.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 5, 2019