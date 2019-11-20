Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
711 Rickett Rd. (S. of Grand River)
Brighton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Heckathorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia R. Heckathorn


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia R. Heckathorn Obituary
Virginia R. Heckathorn

December 12, 1918 - November 17, 2019.

BRIGHTON-Virginia Rose Heckathorn's life of almost 101 years ended on Sunday in the spirit in which she lived it, with grace and gratitude. Her care and compassion extended far and wide to include her parents, her 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, many friends, and her community at Caretel Inns of Brighton. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Clifford Heckathorn, her daughter Judy Gallagher, and her grandson Jacob Merrill.

Visitation will be at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River) in Brighton, Michigan this Friday, November 22nd from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9:00-10:00 a.m. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Rd. (S. of Grand River) in Brighton. In honor of Virginia, please give your loved ones an extra hug today.

Donations may be made in Virginia's name to the . Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -