Virginia R. Heckathorn
December 12, 1918 - November 17, 2019.
BRIGHTON-Virginia Rose Heckathorn's life of almost 101 years ended on Sunday in the spirit in which she lived it, with grace and gratitude. Her care and compassion extended far and wide to include her parents, her 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, many friends, and her community at Caretel Inns of Brighton. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Clifford Heckathorn, her daughter Judy Gallagher, and her grandson Jacob Merrill.
Visitation will be at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River) in Brighton, Michigan this Friday, November 22nd from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9:00-10:00 a.m. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Rd. (S. of Grand River) in Brighton. In honor of Virginia, please give your loved ones an extra hug today.
Donations may be made in Virginia's name to the . Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019