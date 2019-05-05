|
Her Legacy… Juna Gotte, 77, passed away April 29, 2019. She was born in Poland to Walter Sobon and Helena (Cisz) Sobon. Juna married the love of her life, Fredrick Joseph Gotte, in Livonia, Michigan. They met when they were both in the military. Juna was born during World War II and survived the Nazi occupation. Her family immigrated from Europe and settled on a small farm in Pinckney, Michigan, where she raised a family with three children. Juna loved the outdoors, from gardening to camping and fishing. She loved to play bingo, and go to the casinos with her dear friends. Most of all, she adored spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her Family… Juna will be missed by her children, Ron (Lisa Viger) Gotte, and Brian Anthony (Regina Estella) Gotte; sister, Kristyna (Jack Groshans) Sobon; grandchildren, Tricia, Amanda, Shannon, Courtney, Nicole, Ashley, Zoie, and Zira; great grandchildren, Ayden, Helen, Hadiyyah, Liam, and Allie. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Helena Sobon; her beloved husband, Fredrick Gotte; and her daughter, Jeanette Lewis.
Her Farewell… Juna's family will have a private memorial at a later date. Please leave a message of comfort for Juna's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from May 5 to May 6, 2019