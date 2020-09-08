Walter L. Schafer
Byron - Walter L. Schafer of Byron, went home to be with the Lord on September 6, 2020. Walter was born December 15, 1938 in Cheboygan, Michigan, to Carl and Cordelia Schaefer. He was born as the seventh child in a large family of ten children.
On September 20, 1958, Walter married the love of his life, Theresa Ann Dutton. They moved from Cheboygan to Detroit, and finally settled in Byron in 1975. Walter spent most of his career as a heavy equipment operator for John Carlo Inc. His talent as a loader operator impressed many of his peers while he built many roads across Michigan over his lifetime. He worked long, hard days in the summer and taught his children that work was a natural part of life that should be performed without complaint. After many years on the job, he retired from his career in 1999.
Walter loved and cared for all of his children, and provided many learning opportunities for them.Home repair, vehicle maintenance and repair were legacies that he passed down to his children.His wealth of knowledge in fixing the broken things of everyday life, allowed him to help, and teach, others that crossed his path. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent time gardening, hunting and fishing. His sense of humor put a smile on the face of everyone he interacted with.
He is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Theresa, his sons Walter, Mike, Dale, Mark, Tom and Todd, and daughter Dawn, close family friend Tom Petersmark, fifteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.He is also survived by his sisters Mildred and Marge, and his brothers David and Louis.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10 from 5-8 pm at Herrmann Funeral Home in Fowlerville. Funeral services, 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Place of Refuge located at 6909 E. Grand River in Fowlerville. A private burial will take place at Byron Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at pjherrmannfuneralhome.com