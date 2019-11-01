|
Dr. Wiilis Byron (Andy) Anderson Jr.
Howell - Aanderson, Willis Byron Jr., D.O. (Andy) - age 82, of Howell, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton. Chaplain Hank Messing officiating. Visitation will be 11 AM until the time of service. Those desiring may make contributions to National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD) can do so via https://rarediseases.org/neuroendocrine-tumor-research-foundation/.
Andy was born January 6, 1937 in Detroit, the son of Willis Byron Sr. and Emily (Thornton) Anderson. He attended Michigan State University from 1956-1960, then continued on at College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines from 1960-1964 where he graduated as a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. Andy began his post Doctoral training, from 1964-1965 serving his Internship at Detroit Osteopathic Hospital; then his Residency from 1965-1968 at Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital. In 1968 he became staff Physician at St. Joseph Hospital Livingston. From 1968-2007 Dr. Anderson served on multiple committees and the Medical Executive Committee. He was Vice Chief and Chief of Staff for four years and Chairman of the Department of Surgery for 20 years. He was also on the Liaison Committee between McPherson Hospital and Saint Joseph Mercy Health Joint Ventures from 1992-1994. From 1971-1973 he was responsible for the formation of the Livingston County Osteopathic Physicians Association and served as the first President. He was re-elected to this position for two subsequent terms. From 1976-1978 he was actively involved in multiple teaching programs at McPherson Hospital (St. Joseph Livingston). He was responsible for the Michigan State University Medical and Osteopathic students. Dr. Anderson was an active member of the AOA (American Osteopathic Association), MOPS (Michigan Osteopathic Association) and MSMS (Michigan State Medical Society). He has demonstrated exemplary commitment to the hospital and the community providing General Surgery Care and participating in Emergency call for over 39 years.
Dr. Anderson married Cindy Graham March 17, 1980 in Hamburg, MI. As an avid life long golfer he had the pleasure of serving on the Chemung Hills Country Club Board and then the Spring Meadows Country Club Board. Andy was incredibly humble, kind, and academic. He was a jack of all trades and a master of many, a highly skilled hobbiest, sailor and pilot. He enjoyed his boat "The Leprechaun" and traveled Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Andy was an instrument rated pilot and loved to fly his Beechcraft Bonanza "2050 Zulu" everywhere. He built and flew remote control model airplanes. After honing his skills on model airplanes he moved on to become a passionate craftsman woodworker. Learning was his passion, his practice and loved using his hands for his many talents.
Surviving are: his wife, Cindy Anderson; children, Laureen Ball, Phil (Amy) Anderson, Brian Anderson, Bridget (Jarrett) Blackmon; grandchildren, Cody, Scarlett, Breeanna, Reilly, Phil Jr., Willis III, Beau, Marin; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and David; sisters, Barbara Mahoney, Marilyn (Neale) Murray, and Ingrid DeOrlow; sister in law, Terri (David) Sierzant; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his wife Mary Alice Anderson son John and wife Treasure Anderson. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019