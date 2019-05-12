Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Willard "Rick" Burton


Willard "Rick" Burton Obituary
Willard "Rick" Burton

Howell - Willard "Rick" Burton, age 65 of Howell, passed away at his home Thursday evening, May 9, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 3, 1953, he was the son of the late Willard and the late Betty Jean (Manis) Burton. A Howell area resident since 1983, Rick had been employed as a tool & die maker for Century Tool in Fenton. He enjoyed golf, hunting, watching baseball and spending time with his grandchildren. Beloved husband of Susan (Plummer) Burton whom he married in Texas on August 28, 1982. Loving father of Ashley (Barry) Chapman of Durand and the late Cody Burton who preceded him in death in 1999. Proud and adoring grandfather of Jayden and Peyton Chapman. Also survived by his sister, Mary (Bud) Meece of Cypress, Texas. Visitation Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service in honor and celebration of Rick's life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Memorial contributions are suggested to the .

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 12, 2019
