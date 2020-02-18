|
|
Hartland
William Casper Cain passed away unexpectedly from heart complications on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Thompson Falls, Montana. Bill was born on October 10, 1961, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to parents James and Judith Cain.
Bill is survived by his family: Wife Tami and daughters Siara (Andrew) and Autumn of Howell, Michigan; parents James and Judith; siblings Mike, Jimmy, and Candy of Michigan, and numerous nephews and nieces; countless students and staff he worked with throughout his career.
Bill attended Hartland High School and graduated in 1980. He grew up in a wrestling family and his love of the sport took him to North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where he wrestled for the Cardinals and was part of the 1982 National Championship team. After receiving his Associate of Arts degree at North Idaho, he transferred to the University of Montana where he wrestled and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. He worked hard and earned his Juris Doctorate Degree from Thomas Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan and an Educational Specialist Degree from Michigan State University.
Bill started his teaching career in Idaho where he met his wife, Tami. They married in Idaho and moved back to Michigan where they both continued their teaching careers. He spent the next 30 years as an educator in Hartland. He started as a high school and middle school teacher and coach. He then took on administrative roles in the district as the Hartland Athletic Director, then the Hartland High School Assistant Principal, followed by the Principal of Village Elementary School, and finally to Director of Student Services and Administrator of the Legacy Program. After 30 years in Hartland, Bill retired and took a position in Thompson Falls, Montana, as the SuperIntendent of schools.
Bill had four passions in life, his family, education, helping others, and of course, wrestling. Services will be held on 23-Feb at the Venture Church, 8457 East Highland Rd, Howell, MI 48843. The visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 followed by a service and celebration of life ceremony starting at 3:00. A scholarship fund will be set up in his name to ensure his amazing legacy lives on. More information regarding the scholarship will follow.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Feb. 18, 2020