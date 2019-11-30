|
With heavy hearts we share the passing of William E McCreary on 11/25/2019, surrounded by loving family members. Beloved Father of Beverlee (Rick) Smith, Bill (Marianne) McCreary, Shannon (Tom) Dickinson, and cherished Grandfather to Ricky Smith (Angelique), Jillian Smith, Christopher (Lauren) Smith, Billy McCreary, Danielle McCreary, Caitlin McCreary , Ryan Dickinson and Great Grandfather to Gabriel Smith.
Bill was a loving and devoted family man born in Sundridge Ontario. He touched many lives treating all people with kindness and respect. He enjoyed an 18 year Professional Hockey playing career followed by an additional 6 years in Coaching and Management. Bill was preceded in death by his Parents Rose and Carl McCreary, Brother V. Keith (Carole) McCreary, Sister Trudy and Eldon Black, Brother In-law Ronald Attwell Sister-in-law Kay McCreary. He is survived by his siblings Carmen (Blanche) McCreary, Edgar (Eileen) and Betty Attwell.
A Service and Celebration of Life will be held on his Birthday, 12/02 at First United Methodist Church, 400 E Grand River Brighton, Michigan. Visitation will begin at 3:00pm with Church Service at 4:00pm and Social gathering at 5:00pm.
The family requests in his honor that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to either of the organizations Bill held close to his heart.
NHL Alumni Hockey's Greatest Family ( who support players in need.) 400 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8V 3L1 OR Second Chance Support Network, 4986 S. Old US.23 Brighton MI 48114 http://www.secondchancesupportnetwork.org/index.html.
Condolences can be sent to Bill McCreary 3979 Broadmoor Court, Howell Mi. 48843
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019