|
|
William "Bill" H. Haas
Howell - Bill Haas passed away unexpectedly at home on March 20, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born to Henry and Francis Haas on May 10, 1941 in Charleston, West Virginia. Bill was a graduate of Elkview High School. While at Elkview he met his loving wife, Pearl. Following graduation, he continued his education at West Virginia Tech on a football scholarship. In 1961, he married Pearl (Moles) Haas and they started a family two years later. Together they had a precious daughter, Tamara (Haas) Miller. Throughout his life he had many personal and professional accomplishments. He worked his way up in the sales industry to become a corporate vice president. Bill was Vice President of Sales to numerous companies, including: Carnation Company, Solo Cup, Sweetheart Cup, Reynolds Packaging, and Handgards. After retiring in 2013, he had been currently serving on the Board of Directors of Handgards. Bill loved staying busy whether it was in his professional career or at home spending quality time with his family. He also enjoyed working outside doing many projects around the house and going on hunting trips with his son-in-law, Pat. Bill loved playing golf with his family and friends. This included several surprise golf trips that he planned with his daughter and in later years with his grandson, Patrick. His strong passion for sports continued throughout his life as he could balance competitiveness and fun in every activity that he was involved in. Bill attended hundreds of sporting events in support of his daughter and grandchildren. In recent years he regularly attended his granddaughter, Alexis's, basketball games at Howell High School and Wayne State University. Throughout these experiences his vibrant personality attracted many friends and relationships he had maintained to this very day. He also attended all twenty-one of his son-in-law's marathons and in addition to many of his grandson's races. He was the definition of living life to the fullest every day. While he worked so hard at everything he pursued, his strongest qualities were the love, care, and generosity he showed to others. Bill was a loving husband and best friend to his beloved wife Pearl of 58 years. He was a miraculous father to his daughter Tammi (Pat) Miller and was a one of a kind "Papa" to Patrick and Alexis. His legacy lives on through all of them. He is also survived by his brother, Ray J. Haas, of Walton, West Virginia and many nieces and nephews. Bill was proceeded in death by his parents and siblings: Joe, Helen, Johnny, and Grace. Due to current government health restrictions, a private, family funeral service will be held at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800) by Pastor Todd Beery with interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery. There will be a public celebration of life memorial planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Livingston County First Responder's Benevolent Fund at LCFRBF, 150 S. Highlander Way, Howell, MI 48843 and the University of Michigan Department of Otolaryngology. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020