William J. David, age 86, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at his home in Fowlerville, MI. He was born on January 14, 1934 in Bad Axe, MI to Ford and Lillie (Lenaway) David. William "Bill" David had been a member of the Fowlerville community since 1968 when he purchased a farm and moved his family from Warren, MI. He spent his youth in Royal Oak, graduating from Royal Oak High School in 1952. He married Lillie Ann Hilzinger, also of Royal Oak, in April 1953. Bill started his successful career as a sheet metal engineer and eventually fulfilled his lifetime dream of farming full time. He was affectionately referred to as "Farmer Bill" and delighted when young children mistook him for Santa Claus. He was a member of the Detroit Curling Club, built numerous projects of his own design, performed in a Barber Shop Quartet, never lacked for a dance partner and truly never met a stranger. Bill loved his family and farm, and his favorite hobbies included camping, hunting, and fishing. He especially enjoyed celebrating life with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lillie Ann; sister Marion (Robert) Krupitzer; daughters Bonnie (Paul) David-Such, Mary Ellen Loomis, Martha (William) Christine; sons William F. (Kelly) David and John David; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date for friends and family. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph care & Hospice or .
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 10, 2020