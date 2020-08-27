William Ray Lewis



(1927-2020) William (Bill) Lewis crossed over from life on earth to life eternal with his Lord and Savior, on August 24, 2020, in Gilbert, AZ at the age of 93. Bill was born in Detroit, MI on July 2, 1927. He is survived by his loving wife June, brother Fred, and sons Randall and Richard Lewis, as well as four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Bill was pre-deceased by his father, Ray, and mother, Wanda, and sister, Shirley Lewis. Bill served in the Navy during World War II in the South Pacific theater, a member of America's "Greatest Generation." He loved automobiles and worked for many years in Detroit's auto industry as a marketer and researcher for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. Bill will always be remembered by his family as a generous, caring, and shining Christian example. It didn't matter what one's station in life was, Bill treated everyone with the same kindness and dignity. The family is planning a private celebration of Bill's life at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store