Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William W. Lloyd Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William W. Lloyd Jr. Obituary
William W. Lloyd, Jr.

William Wesley Lloyd, Jr., age 70 of Howell, passed away at his home early Thursday morning, April 30, 2020. Born in Howell on April 1, 1950, he was the son of the late William W., Sr. and the late Jean M. (Currie) Lloyd. Bill was a 1968 graduate of Howell High School, a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and retired department manager for the Brighton Kroger. He had attended the First United Methodist Church of Howell and enjoyed all college sports, especially the University of Michigan teams. Beloved husband of nearly 42 years to Sharon L. (Kors) Lloyd whom he married in Howell on August 19, 1978. Loving brother of Jane Gehringer of Howell; brother-in-law of Tom Kors of Howell, Mike (Dana) Kors of Howell and Susan (Mike) Dudonis of Howell. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Due to current Covid-19 conditions, a memorial service in honor and celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the or the Humane Society of Livingston County. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -