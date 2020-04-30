|
William W. Lloyd, Jr.
William Wesley Lloyd, Jr., age 70 of Howell, passed away at his home early Thursday morning, April 30, 2020. Born in Howell on April 1, 1950, he was the son of the late William W., Sr. and the late Jean M. (Currie) Lloyd. Bill was a 1968 graduate of Howell High School, a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and retired department manager for the Brighton Kroger. He had attended the First United Methodist Church of Howell and enjoyed all college sports, especially the University of Michigan teams. Beloved husband of nearly 42 years to Sharon L. (Kors) Lloyd whom he married in Howell on August 19, 1978. Loving brother of Jane Gehringer of Howell; brother-in-law of Tom Kors of Howell, Mike (Dana) Kors of Howell and Susan (Mike) Dudonis of Howell. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Due to current Covid-19 conditions, a memorial service in honor and celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the or the Humane Society of Livingston County. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
