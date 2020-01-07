|
|
Woodrow "Woody" Wilson, Jr.
Howell - Woodrow Ferris Wilson, Jr., age 77 of Howell, passed away at his home on Monday evening, January 6, 2020. Born in Detroit on August 21, 1942, he was the son of the late Woodrow F. and the late Gladys (Griffin) Wilson. Woody was a longtime Howell area resident and 1962 graduate of Howell High School. He was a very proud veteran of the U. S. Airforce and had been employed as a Livingston County Sheriff Deputy for 25 years, retiring in 1991. Following his retirement, he had been employed by Faulkwood Golf Club for 10 years. Woody was a member of the Howell American Legion and enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting and socialing with his many friends. Beloved husband of 50 years to Darlene (Schafer) Wilson whom he married in Howell on October 31, 1969. Brother of Terry (Becky) Wilson of Howell, Gerald (Suzanne) Wilson of Florida and Juliette Redinger of Howell. Also survived by his dog, buddy and sidekick, Penny Bell. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service in honor and celebration of Woody's life on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Interment with miltary honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Fowlerville. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Michigan Parkinson's Foundation or the .
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020