Xavier D. Witt
Howell - Xavier David Witt passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born on June 24, 1991 in Howell, Michigan. Xavier had lived in Howell his whole life, but made his life journey such a wonderful adventurous one. He loved and was loved by so many people, but especially his best friend and wife, Paige, who he loved deeply since he was 17, and who he wanted with him every step of the way. He brought joy wherever he was, and made everyone laugh and feel welcome. Xavier was one of the most generous hearts, loyally supporting his many friends, from many different circles, and helping strangers, at the drop of a hat. We will forever miss his bright light and sense of humor (with his jokes often starting with one of his random Amazon purchases). Xavier was also an extremely talented young man, always making it seem easy to pick up new skills. He was building and creating things since he was a young boy, and could fix anything he set his mind to, including the many trucks he loved. He loved the outdoors, camping in the rough, hunting, fishing, and trapping with his brother, Romaine, and his many friends, especially Stan, Dave and Patrick. He loved "Saturdays with the Boys", spending summer evenings with his softball team, and goofing around with the kids of his friends and family. He recently completed his apprenticeship to become a journeyman line worker for Consumers Energy, where he proudly worked with his uncle, Dave Charron and his brother. Xavier was a proud member and steward for his union, Utility Workers Union of America, Local 253. We are grateful for the many people who supported him along the way, especially his Owosso crew, who treated him like family. He is also survived by his mother, Michelle Charron-Witt, his siblings, Gabrielle Witt (Tripp Pietrak) and Romaine Witt (Maddy Mackey), his in-laws, Rob and Christina Sutton and Paige's siblings, Gabrielle and Alex Sutton. He was beloved by his Uncle Dave Charron (Sharon), his Aunt Chantal Charron-Sturm (David), and his cousins, Max and Renee Sturm, his Uncle Bill (Lois) and cousins, Jill, Liesl and Heidi. He is also survived by his faithful pets, Paisley and Frank, and many, many friends, too numerous to name, but all of whom he loved like family. There will never be another Xavier Witt and we are grateful we were chosen to spend time on this earth with him. He was the best husband, son, and brother we could ask for. A private family service will be held at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell on Thursday, May 14, 2020. A party to celebrate his life will be held at a later date for friends and family. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Livingston Educational Service Agency, 1425 W. Grand River, Howell 48843, in memory of Xavier; an organization whose students and families Xavier always supported. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from May 13 to May 14, 2020