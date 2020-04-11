Resources
Yvonne Marie Kiernan of Howell died February 8, 2020, at age 62. She was born to Jack Savage and Judith Labatt (Savage), and, survived by her four children, Jason M. Kiernan, Jenelle M. Velarde, Jessie M. DeGrandis, and Joel M. Kiernan. She also had five grandchildren with another grandchild on the way.
Her long-lasting, unprecedented perseverance for life will always be remembered. She will be loved and missed. She is resting pain-free and watching over us all.
She is known for her favorite saying and song that she wanted shared with the world-- 'I hope you dance.'
Private services will be held with the family.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Apr. 11, 2020
