MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Zachary James Ford

Howell - Z, Zach or Zachary James Ford depending on how you knew him, raced through his 16 years on Earth and passed on Thursday, December 5th 2019. Zach was born September 22nd, 2003 to James Joseph and Nicole Lee Ford, he leaves behind a twin brother Dillon, his sisters Mackenzie, Emersyn, his puppy Mya, and a wake of people who Love him. Love is the word that most will associate with Zachary, his Love for others and others Love for him, the most profound of his Love was for animals. Zach who had attended Hartland and Howell High schools had a passion for basketball especially the Utah Jazz & John Stockton, Fortnite, NBA 2K, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and The Walking Dead. Grief is the last act of love we have to give to those we love, where there is deep grief there was great love.

Visitation is Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service in honor and celebration of Zach's life being held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (visitation beginning 11:00 a.m.) at MacDonald's Funeral Home, 315 N. Michigan Ave., Howell (517-546-2800). Visitors should wear festive colors for this celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested on his behalf to the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit (Dearborn), 16121 Reckinger Rd., Dearborn, MI 48126 https://www.metrodetroitanimals.org/ or the Flat Rock Animal Shelter, 25500 Gilbraltar Rd., Flat Rock, MI 48134 https://www.facebook.com/frasmi/ . Friends may bring a bag of pet food to be donated in lieu of flowers. There will be a letter box as well to send along your final thoughts to Z.

Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
