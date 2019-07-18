Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home & Heritage Crematory
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home & Heritage Crematory
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Haddix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry O. Haddix


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Harry O. Haddix Obituary
Harry O. Haddix, U.S. Arrmy Veteran, age 92, passed away July 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years Jean (nee Yauger) Haddix and 8 brothers and sisters. Harry is survived by his three daughters, Laurie Pietkiewicz, Deb Franiak, and Jodi Williams; grandchildren Jennifer (Matt) Stepinski, Sara (Mike) Evans, Dan (Rosemary) Pietkiewicz, Jake (Emma) Williams, and Luke (Brittany) Williams; great-grandchildren Kyle Danalewich, Ariana Stepinski, Mikella and Kaden Evans, and Aubrey and Riley Williams; one great-great-grandson Landon Danalewich. Harry was a car enthusiast and was an avid Cubs Fan! He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fisher House Foundation, www.fisherhouse.org, would be appreciated. Per Harry's wishes, cremation rites were respectfully addressed. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT. Inurnment private. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lockport Legend on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Download Now