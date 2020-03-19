|
Hugo Pesavento, age 89 of Lockport, passed away March 9, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Hugo was born in Italy and worked as a pipe fitter for Local 597 for many years until his retirement in 1993. He was a proud member of the Veneti Italian Club. Hugo was a dedicated member of St. Dennis Church in Lockport. Hugo is preceded in death by his parents, Giovanni and Margherita Pesavento; and one brother, Giovanni Pesavento. Hugo is survived by his beloved wife Lea of 63 years; his loving children, Rosella (Tim) Trotter, David (Linda) Pesavento; Carla (Jim) Bulka, and Carol (Rodney) Leggero; his grandchildren, Angela (Tony) Kendrick, Amanda (Andrew) Elliott, Alyssa (Garrett) Lefferson, Brandy Pesavento, Lisa (Louie) Link, Julia Pesavento, Brian Fisera, Cristian Bulka, Jessica Dixon, Kyle Dixon, and Nicoli Leggero; great-grandchildren, Alec, Addison, Audrey, and one due in April; one sibling, Sister Mary Grace Pesavento; sister-in-law, Luisa Pesavento; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Hugo served in the Italian Army. He was an avid soccer player and enjoyed skiing in the Italian Alps. Hugo and his wife Lea enjoyed many trips traveling back to their homeland in their retirement. Some of his hobbies include gardening, hunting, and fishing. Hugo was an excellent cook and baker! He will be missed by all who loved him. Services have been held.
Published in The Lockport Legend on Mar. 19, 2020