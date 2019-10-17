Home

Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Josephine "Aunt Josie" Keagle


1960 - 2019
Josephine "Aunt Josie" Keagle Obituary
Age 59 of Joliet, passed away peacefully Monday, October 7, 2019 with her family by her side.

Born September 29, 1960 in Joliet, Josie was a daughter of Joseph and Lorraine (Kempke) Cullen. She was raised and educated in Joliet and went on to work for McDonalds for over thirty years. Josie was a selfless, strong, independent woman who told it like it was. She served as a mentor for countless young friends that she made through work and who would affectionately refer to her as "Aunt Josie". She would give you her last dollar and not expect anything in return. Josie believed in forgiveness and being grateful, which she passed onto her children and grandchildren. She loved dogs and enjoyed going on family vacations, as well as listening to oldies and R&B hits. Josie's most treasured times were always with her family whom she cherished dearly. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children: David (Shannon) Keagle and Samantha Keagle (Ricardo Duran); grandchildren: Adrian and Erica Duran, and Grace and Carter Keagle; siblings: Charles Cullen, Michael (Dorothy) Cullen and Linda Poplawski; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved dog, Princess.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Lorraine; sister: Geraldine Oram; brother: Raymond Cullen, and sister, Thelma Kyles.

Family received relatives and friends for a visitation on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until time of funeral service, 7:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.

Per Josie's wishes, cremation rites were accorded following services.

Obituary and tribute wall for Josie at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lockport Legend on Oct. 17, 2019
