Adeline Irene Brusa Stennick, was born February 11, 1925 near Gonzales, California, to Adolpho and Albina Brusa, natives of Ticino, Switzerland. She graduated from San Jose State University in 1948 and taught 1st grade for 35 years in the Salinas Valley, Hermosa Beach, California, and Lodi, California. In 1988, after 23 years of teaching at Lakewood School in Lodi, she retired. Upon retirement, Adeline volunteered in Lodi schools for 22 years, helping youngsters to read.
Adeline met her future husband, David Stennick in 1948, in Lodi California, where she was a newly-arrived school teacher from Gonzales, California. They were married in June 1951 and honeymooned near Lake Tahoe, where her new husband "taught" her to fish.
Adeline was a member of Saint Anne's Catholic Church, Young Ladies Institute of Saint Anne's Catholic Church, California Retired Teachers Association, Lodi Memorial Hospital Association, San Joaquin Historical Society, Esperanto USA, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, the Nu Chapter of Alpha Gamma Sigma, and Retired Lakewood Teachers Group. Adeline was honored by the Central Valley Council of Camp Fire Girls with the Luther Halsey Gulick Award for her 10 years of distinctive service as an outstanding leader. Adeline served the Central Valley Council of Camp Fire Girls as district secretary, vice chairman, and Chairman of the Dad Daughter Dinner.
Adeline used her college degree and artistic talents to design and win top awards for the Sisters of Beta Sigma Phi and the Young Ladies Institute for her designs of grape murals at the Lodi Grape Festival and National Wine Show. While attending Salinas Junior College, Adeline was active and starred in many of the plays presented by the Drama Department.
During her teaching career, Adeline enjoyed traveling to Mexico and taking Spanish classes with her fellow teachers during summer vacations. In her retirement, she and her husband David traveled to Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, South America, and many European countries. Adeline especially enjoyed her several trips to Switzerland. As the daughter of immigrants, she grew up speaking a Swiss dialect and was able to speak with many Swiss relatives during her visits there.
Adeline's favorite pastimes were volunteering, reading, working out with her husband David at the gym, watching Jeopardy and her favorite TV host, Alex Trebek, tuning in to her Spanish novellas to keep up with her Spanish, and making soup and cookies for her many friends and neighbors. Adeline was celebrated by all for her famous molasses cookies. Adeline was known to the neighborhood kids as "Addie". Always the teacher, Addie loved to have the neighborhood kids come to her house to practice their reading skills.
Adeline is survived by her sister, Rita Dubroy, her sister-in-law Sandy Brady, her many loving nieces and nephews, and her dear, dear friends. Adeline was very proud of her loving children: Amanda, Joan, Dirk, and David; and the joys of her life – granddaughters Emma and Kate and grandson Jackson. Adeline was preceded in death by her loving husband David Stennick in May 2018.
A rosary will be held on Friday, January 17 at 7:00 pm, at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 North School Street, Lodi, California. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 10:00 am, at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 North School Street, Lodi, CA. Reception at Elks Lodge, 19071 North Lower Sacramento Road, Woodbridge, CA, will follow immediately after the memorial service.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17, 2020