It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Albert Arnold Clark from complications of heart failure. Al had dealt with his condition for years and the love for his wife and family is what drove him to fight until the end. Al's determination and courage to fight and stay with us as long as possible is now what gives his family the courage to deal with the loss of him. Al loved fiercely and especially his family because they meant the world to him.
Al was born on August 6th, 1938 to Nora Lee Reed and Marvin Edwin Clark in Holdenville, Oklahoma. His family lived there until 1950 when they moved from Holdenville, Oklahoma to Lodi, California. He worked as a butcher when he was 16 years old at Harold Meats inside of Rivinius Market and that is where he met his "sweetheart" and later to be wife, Robbie Jones. Al was on the high school golf team and won the first high school section championship.
Al graduated in 1956 from Lodi Union High School and at the age of 19 married his wife Robbie. They had just celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in May of this year. They have three children Melinda, Bill and Melody. In 1964 they moved to Courtland, California where he worked for Grove Electric. In 1969 they moved back to Lodi where he worked for Victor of California and for his best friend Fred Long at Stockton Steel until 1979, when he and Robbie started their own business, Valley Welding Supply, which is still up and running today.
Al was an avid golfer; he loved the game his whole life and was an excellent player. He also enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and spending time with his kids, grandkids and great granddaughters. He was on the committee for his class reunions every year after he graduated. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge for over 50 years as well as a member of SIRS and the Oddfellows club. Among all that, he was also assistant coach for the Lodi High School freshman baseball team with head coach Jim Perkins. Before recent time you would never catch a day that Albert wasn't outside doing something.
Al is survived by his wife, Robbie; his three children, Melinda Wilson, Bill Clark, Melody (Kevin) Young; grandchildren, Nichole Doohan, Natalie Wilson, Garrett Wilson, Jim (Jennifer) Clark, Chris (Katie) Clark, Blair (Jon) Fisher, Connor Young; great granddaughters, Kayleigh Doohan, Victoria Clark, Addison Clark, Lilly Clark, and Olivia Fisher; his sister in law, Martha Clark; and his niece, Sharon (Scott) Rohrbach. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Nora Reed and Marvin Clark; his stepfather, Quintus William Reed; his brothers, Marvin Lee Clark Jr and Jackie Dwayne Clark; and his nephews, Carl Farris and Marvin James Clark.
Graveside services for Albert will be held on October 9th at 12 p.m. at Cherokee Memorial Park by Lodi Funeral Home. There will be a private family viewing only due to COVID. Following the service will be a celebration of life located at Five Window Beer Company. Food and beverages will be provided. If you would like to make a donation in Al's name, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Flowers can be sent to Lodi Funeral Home.