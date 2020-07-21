Albert Lee Keller passed away at home on July 12, 2020 at the age of 72. He fought a courageous battle against a rare disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). He was born on August 28, 1947 in Lodi CA to Henry G. & Elizabeth "Lizzie" Keller.

He received his grade school education at Galt Grammar School and graduated from Galt High School in 1965 and went on to receive a Bachelor Degree from Delta College in Stockton.

He was a longtime (40 years) member of the International Longshore Labor Union (ILWU), contracted with Pacific Maritime Association. He was a dedicated Labor Union member holding several Executive positions to help others improve employment opportunities in the Labor Industry.

He enjoyed all of life's activities including his love for gardening, attending car shows, water skiing, snow skiing, snowmobiling, mechanic work, finding good deals at estate sales, his many trips to Tahoe with his children and their families and tinkered around with projects during his retired years. One of his recent achievements was purchasing and refurbishing the house that he grew up in. Al was a very talented man and there was nothing that he couldn't do.

Albert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda "Irwin" Keller; his two children, Cheryl (Chris) Harris and Jeff (Celisse) Keller; his much-loved grandchildren, Corey Harris, Chad Harris, Shaelyn Keller, Elliana Keller, and Jestin Keller; brother, Donald Keller; sisters, Lorraine Steelman, Gladys Dove and Joann Steelman; as well as, many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry G. & Lizzie Keller; brother, Harvey Keller; and sister, Janette Jahne.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Cherokee Memorial Services, 831 Industrial Lane, Lodi, CA. Flowers may be sent to the address above.

Graveside memorial will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 1:00pm at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14265 North Beckman Road, Lodi, CA.

An outdoor celebration of life will be held after services. Social distancing will be practiced.

