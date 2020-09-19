Alexander Ferguson, Jr. (Al) 83, passed away September 7, 2020 in Lodi, California. Born in Van Nuys, California, he was the son of Inee and Alexander Ferguson, Sr.

Al had been a long-term driver at Teresi Trucking as well as various other companies throughout his fifty years in driving trucks. Throughout his life's work being a truck driver, he was a very respected mentor to a younger generation of drivers. Al met many people and made good friends along the way.

Al belonged to the Lodi Community Church, he was an accomplished cook, and enjoyed barbecuing for friends and family. He also enjoyed Nascar races.

Al is preceded in death by his father, Alexander Sr.; and mother, Inee Ferguson; his daughters, Debra D. Ferguson and Billie Manzo; son, Rick Ferguson; brothers, Harry and Richie; and his best furry friend, Patches.

He is survived by his sons, Greg Ferguson and Sammy Manzo; daughters, Donna Hamilton and Dena Battaglia; son in law, Brian Battaglia; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.

