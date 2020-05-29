Al Hansen passed away on May 13, 2020 in Lodi at the age of 96. Al was born in Chowchilla, CA to Theodore and Jenny Hansen. He graduated from Lodi Academy where he drove the school bus. Al met and married Robin Fisher, and went on to serve his country honorably in the US Navy in Panama and Trinidad as a medic. After his military service he returned home to Lodi and began working with his father-in-law Ray Fisher building houses around Lodi, and during the summers they worked for the State Parks Department. As a general contractor he built many custom homes in rural Lodi, along with many other general construction projects. In his later years he enjoyed helping friends and customers with small jobs - usually accepting a smile and a handshake as payment. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and always shared his catches with his neighbors, and many friends and acquaintances enjoyed the harvest from his vegetable garden.

Al is preceded in death by his wife, Robin, who passed away in 2014 after 70 years of marriage; his parents; 5 brothers and a sister. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Schimke; son, Jim Hansen (Maryann); grandsons, Scott McPherson (Stella), Jarad Hansen; granddaughter, Heidi Schimke; and numerous great-grandchildren.

A private burial has taken place at Cherokee Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store