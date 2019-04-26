Alfred A. Lingo, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather passed into Eternal Life to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 16, 2019, at the age of 105.

Al was born in San Jose, Costa Rica, March 13, 1914 to Alfred Hampton Lingo and Inez Brennes Zavaleta. In 1933 Al immigrated to Berkeley California, where in 1938 he graduated from UC Berkeley with a BS degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering with a special emphasis on Steam Power.

In July 1936 Al married Clara Edith Basham. They had a son, Walter Hampton (1939-2000), and a daughter, Phyllis Anne (1940).

From 1938 until 1950 Al worked for PG&E in the Bay Area. During WWII (1941-1946) Al was called to serve his country as Lt. Colonel, Army Airforce, in the Northern Pacific Aleutian Islands. After the war from 1951-1975 Al worked for Southern California Edison Company as the Manager of Steam Generation.

In 1975 Al retired and moved to Stockton to be near his family. He still consulted around the globe for various power plant operations. These projects provided him with many interesting journeys and good friends from around the world! A devoted Christian, Al worshipped at St. Anne's Episcopal Church where he served as a Sr. Warden of the Vestry. Other passions of Al's were the railroad and trains! He volunteered and operated trains and streetcars for the Western Railway Museum in Rio Vista for over thirty years!

In 1991, after Edith's death, Al married Delores (Dee) Kissner Lingo. Al is survived by Dee, her sons, Dr. Richard Brown (Rosio), Michael Kissner (Marilyn), Matthew Kissner, two grandsons, and one great grandson. Also survived by three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren from his son Walter (Kathleen); his daughter Phyllis Grupe (Fritz), four grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren! Preceded in death by his first wife Edith and son Walter.

In Al's words, "It has been a very happy life, and I thank God for all the many people I have been able to love and for the time He has given me to enjoy them. Without a strong and loving FAMILY, my life would have been completely different. God was very kind in allowing me such love and I hope all my family will continue to experience such a magnificent gift from God."

Visitation: April 30, 10:00 am-4:00 pm, Rocha's Mortuary in Lodi.

Memorial Service: June 1, 1:00 pm, St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Stockton. Private Interment.

Donations can be made to the Western Railway Museum (www.wrm.org/support/donate ), Suisun City, CA; Hospice of San Joaquin (www.hospicesj.org/contribute/tribute-gifts), 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204; or St. Anne's Episcopal Church (www.episcopalchurchofstanne.com), 1020 West Lincoln Road, Stockton, CA 95207. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 26 to May 2, 2019