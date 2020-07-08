1/1
Alfred Sienega
1937 - 2020
Alfred Sienega, 82, of Elk Grove, California passed away on June 28th after a well-lived life filled with more than his fair share of good times. He faced the challenges of Alzheimer's in his last years with more bravery, good humor, and acceptance than anyone should have to muster.
He was a handsome devil by all accounts. He loved Muhammad Ali, babies, the Raiders, his family, good music, his buddies, golf, and Maryln, his wife and favorite dance partner of 40 years.
Born December 12th, 1937, Alfred was the youngest of seven children born to Maria Gonzales Sienega and Paul Sienega, in Riverton, Wyoming.
After graduation from Galt High School in 1955, Alfred began a 40-year career with Campbell Soup, with a 4-year detour into the Navy where he was happy to be stationed in sunny San Diego and Oakland. And though he didn't take up golf until his retirement at 57, he could (truthfully) boast the rare achievement of 4 holes-in-one.
Al and Maryln Sienega were married in 1979, reunited years after first meeting in Galt Grammar School. They would go on to join their families and make their homes together in Lodi, Sacramento, and Elk Grove.
Al is survived by his wife, Maryln, and brother Robert Sienega. He was Papa to his daughters Deane and husband Tom Benson, and Corey and partner Roxanne Rives. He was Pops to Maryln's son Peter Morrison and wife Vicki, and Maryln's daughter Pandy Hespeler, grandchildren Abigail and Jacob Hespeler; and much-loved bonus grandchildren Jena Scott, Jeremy Buno, and Jaclyn Edwards. Al was predeceased by 5 beloved brothers and sisters.
A celebration of life will be planned when it is safer for friends and family to gather.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
July 6, 2020
I always think of your dad as one of the Al's (Al Weller). His warm, genuine smile put people immediately at ease. I can imagine him and all of his ol' gang together again, tearing it up! Sad to see them all gone now.
Andrew Acton
Friend
July 5, 2020
Thinking of his laugh and silly jokes and the fact that he always worked hard. Will miss you, Papa, and will strive to make the most of this one life we are given. And to keep my car clean. :) Love you madly xoxo
Corey Sienega
Daughter
July 5, 2020
May the cherished memories chase away the sorrows of a beloved man. I have always thought of Alfred as a classic gentleman. Much love, much respect. Rest In Peace.

Richard Castelo & Family
(grandchild of Carmen Oliva)
Richard Castelo
Family
July 5, 2020
He was a kind gentleman all the years I knew him. A handsome young man the ladies admired. Bless him in his place in heaven.
Marlene Cinquini Good
Friend
