Alice Louise Bates, 77, of Walnut Grove/Thornton, CA, passed away on April 4, 2019 with family and friends by her side. Born on December 16, 1941 to the late Chuck and Mabel Weeks, in Sacramento, CA, Alice "Louise" was the 4th of 6 kids. Alice graduated from Courtland High School in 1959 and was a long-time resident of the Delta. Known by her friends to be quick-witted, Alice loved to laugh and make others laugh as well. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mabel Weeks and sister Rita Weeks. Alice is survived by her daughters, Dawn Alcoriza (Ron) and Melissa Pilkington (Justin), granddaughters Kendra Alcoriza and Catherine Pilkington, grandsons Chris Tjaarda and Zachary Alcoriza; her sisters Mary Andres (Don), Verda Zayas and Jerri Thornton and brother Tom Weeks, plus many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved dogs, Lucy and Ali.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Arleen and George Ainsworth, Mary Andres and Verda Zayas for their dedication to our mother during her illness as well as the many family and friends that stopped to visit before her passing.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 2:00pm at the Koinonia Hall at the Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of San Joaquin. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary