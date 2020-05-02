At home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, Alide Popuch left this earth on April 28, 2020 to be happily reunited in Heaven with her husband of 66 years, John Popuch. Alide was born in Ukraine on October 14, 1926 to Johann and Eugenie Springer. She is survived by her five children, Erika Popuch, Millie James (Philip), Wil Popuch, John Popuch (Sarah), and Sandy Montoya (Tony); her grandchildren, Jenny Polhemus (Paul), Elyce Popuch, Jonathan Popuch, Kristi VanFleet (Matt), and Nicole Popuch; and her great grandchildren, Natalie and Grace Polhemus, Lucas VanFleet, and Lucas Popuch. In addition to her husband John Popuch, she will be greeted in heaven by her granddaughter, Lisa Johnson, and her great-granddaughter, Daphne Lopes. Alide had two brothers and one sister who died as children. She had an older sister, Hilda that she was very close with. She is also survived by her nephews John Allert, Zeke Allert, Fred Allert, and her niece Linda Reynolds.

John and Alide came to the US in 1952 from Germany with their 3 year old daughter and Alide's mother after surviving extreme hardships in Eastern Europe, caught in the conflict of World War II. Eventually, they settled in Stockton. Alide's family along with her sister Hilda's family lived together. At one time, there were 11 of them in one home. In 1955, they were able to purchase their first home together.

Alide spent many years working for Dr. Macario and Verdella Bautista and their son Joe. They became lifelong friends and their families enjoyed summer vacations together in Lake Tahoe along with Bob and Betty Croce and their children. This was a tradition Alide looked forward to every year. This is where she developed her love of playing cards which she passed on to her grandchildren.

John and Alide belonged to the Lodi Moose Lodge, Hermann Sons, the Dakota Club, and the Over 50 Club. She attended Zion Lutheran Church in Stockton where she had many wonderful friends.

In 1994, along with John, she was overjoyed to meet her sister-in-law, Senka, that they had not seen in over 40 years. They were able to meet their nieces, Anna, Gloria, Marika and two nephews living in Boston.

Alide enjoyed baking her German specialties kuchen, Easter paska, along with cooking bierocks, vareniky, borscht and many other German dishes.

Alide will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home, 831 Industrial Way in Lodi, on Tuesday, May 5th from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Graveside services will be held at Cherokee Cemetery, 14165 N. Beckman Road in Lodi, on May 6th, at 2:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue in Stockton or Zion Lutheran Church, 808 W. Porter Way in Stockton.

