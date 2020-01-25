|
Allan Berger Jory, 81, of Stockton, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 after complications from surgery. He and his twin brother, Hugh were born at St. Joseph's Hospital to Evelyn and David Jory on January 31, 1938. He was a fourth generation Californian along with his three brothers: Pete, Hugh and Mark. Allan grew up near Highway 99 and Morada Lane on a ranch farmed by his father, David B. Jory. His mother, Evelyn had her hands full raising their four sons.
Allan graduated from Lodi High School in 1955. Allan acquired a private pilot license along with serving in the National Guard for 8 years. With an inclination towards business, he bought a franchise and operated the A and W Root Beer Drive-in in Corcoran, CA during the 1970's. His business sense was well used, when he went to work for AAA Insurance Agency Claims Adjuster in Ukiah and later transferring to Lakeport where he was well respected and highly regarded by his fellow employees. He retired after 35 years with AAA. Hugh describes Allan by saying, "If you didn't like Allan, you didn't like yourself."
Allan was a sun worshiper who loved boating and water sports, especially at Lake Tahoe, Clearlake, Bay of Concepcion in Baja, CA and Lake Havasu, AZ. He loved to winter in Baja and Havasu where he built homes. Those who knew him said that he had sand in his shoes. His other passions include hosting family gatherings, RVing in his motorhome, and watching the 49ers and the SF Giants.
Allan is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Pete and survived by his brothers Hugh and Mark. He is the loving father of Allan Jory, Jr., Lisa Mesa, and his stepdaughter, Pam Jones. Allan is the grandfather of Ashley Gaspar, Adam Jory, Lauren and Michael Mesa, and the great-grandfather of Brayden Gaspar. Nieces and nephews Susan, Keith, Ron, Nicolas, Andrew, Julian, Julie and Ward, will miss their uncle.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:30 am at the Waterloo Banquet Hall at 10403 Waterloo Road, Stockton 95215. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a or to the San Joaquin Historical Society at 11793 North Mickie Grove Road, Lodi 95240.
A special thanks to Joann Weaver Freeman for the special love she shared with Allan of the last 7 1/2 years of his life.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31, 2020