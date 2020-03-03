|
|
Allen Joseph Baroni, 70, of Thornton, Ca, passed away on February 28, 2020 in Lodi. Allen was born in Sacramento to the late Olisse (Wimpy) and Evelyn Baroni on August 18, 1949.?Allen was married to Kathy 28 years and he is the loving father of Greg (Lisa) Baroni, Kevin (Tammy) Baroni, Katie (Daniel) Van de Pol, and Andrew Baroni and grandfather of 6 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Olisse (Wimpy) and brother, Ron Baroni.
Allen served in the Army National Guard and has farmed in Thornton all of his life. He loved to fish and hunt and in his later years had a love for horseback riding and watching old Westerns. Allen was an avid animal lover and a giver to all. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery at the Vineyard Chapel.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020