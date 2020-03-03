Home

POWERED BY

Allen Joseph Baroni


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Joseph Baroni Obituary
Allen Joseph Baroni, 70, of Thornton, Ca, passed away on February 28, 2020 in Lodi. Allen was born in Sacramento to the late Olisse (Wimpy) and Evelyn Baroni on August 18, 1949.?Allen was married to Kathy 28 years and he is the loving father of Greg (Lisa) Baroni, Kevin (Tammy) Baroni, Katie (Daniel) Van de Pol, and Andrew Baroni and grandfather of 6 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Olisse (Wimpy) and brother, Ron Baroni.
Allen served in the Army National Guard and has farmed in Thornton all of his life. He loved to fish and hunt and in his later years had a love for horseback riding and watching old Westerns. Allen was an avid animal lover and a giver to all. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery at the Vineyard Chapel.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -