Alora M. Knight


1920 - 2020
Alora M. Knight Obituary
A long time ago, to be exact, December 21, 1920, a very special person was born to Alexander and Dora MacGregor in Wall, South Dakota. They named her Alora using parts of their names. That person was Alora Maxine MacGregor. Alora had four sisters, Evelyn, Iona, Peggy and Dorothy. Throughout Alora's life, she was always using her gifts to help others in so many ways. Whether it was being a camp fire leader, owning the Music Box, delivering meals on wheels in the snow or sharing her poems, she never rested. She even had time to get in some fishing with her husband Bob who she celebrated over 50 years of marriage. She has two children, John Lerza and Marsha Yost and her grandson, Brook Handel and his wife, Natalie, and children Chase, Bradley, Jackson and Izzy, all here in Lodi. She will be dearly missed but her poetry, children's books and crossword puzzle books will be present for all to share. Per her wishes, there was not a service. A special thanks to Rich Hanner for the awesome article in the Lodi News Sentinel on April 18, 2018 about Mom!
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 10, 2020
