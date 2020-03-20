|
|
Alvaro Gauna, 85, of Lodi, died peacefully on March 12, 2020. He was born January 1, 1935, in General Terán, Nuevo León, Mexico to parents, Reyes Gauna and Aurelia Almaguer.
Alvaro married Matilde Salazar on September 2, 1957 in Nuevo León, Mexico. They lived there until June of 1979 when they moved to Acampo, California. They came to Lodi in 1980.
Alvaro was a farm worker in the San Joaquin Valley. He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening, listening to music and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Laura Hernandez (Juan) of Marysville CA, Victoriano Gauna of Mexico, Amparo Ochoa (Roberto) of Livingston, Edelmiro Gauna of Mexico, Ma. Antonia Gauna (Javier) of Lodi, Reyes Gauna (Wendy) of Lodi, Mario Gauna (Ma. Dolores) of Texas, Matilde Ramirez of Lodi, Graciela Huerta (Benjamin) of Lodi, Susana Gauna of Lodi, and Adrian Gauna (Vanessa) of Lodi; 31 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; as well as his siblings, Cirilo Gauna of Lodi, Desidoro Gauna of Lodi, Margarito Gauna of Texas, Lidia Gauna of Lodi, Cesario Gauna of Texas, and Edelmiro Gauna of Desert Hot Springs.
He was proceded in death by his wife, Matilde Salazar; his father, Reyes Gauna; his mother, Aurelia Almaguer; one sister, Amparo Galvan; two sons, Alvaro Gauna Jr. and Margarito Gauna; two daughters, Margarita Gauna and Olga Lopez; two grandsons, Victor Gauna Jr. and Isaac Gauna; one granddaughter, Marlena Ochoa; and one great-granddaughter, Ariana Garcia.
Burial will take place at Cherokee Memorial Park on Tuesday, March 24th at 11:00 a.m. All other services for Alvaro have been canceled due to health concerns.A guest book may be signed at lodifuneralhome.com where memories can be shared.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2020