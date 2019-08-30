|
Alverna Theresa Lovell, age 88 of Galt passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 with her family by her side after a brief stay in hospital.
Alverna was born on January 22, 1931 in Wilmont, MN to Bernard and Agnes (Diekmann) Schroer. Alverna was a domestic engineer for her whole life. Alverna loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren, she enjoyed decorating her home, cooking for family and friends and going to casinos. She will always be remembered for her Christmas decorating. There wasn't anyone who met Alverna that didn't love her and she didn't love them.
Alverna leaves behind her children Roseann Johnson of Lodi, Bradley (Terri) Lovell and Leann (Jerry) Brunet of Galt, and Richard (Marion) Lovell of Arizona; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; siblings Cecilia Urcan of Camarillo, Carol Holm, June (Jim) Brust, Jane Sazama, Connie (Kelly) Vortherms of Minnesota, Dan (Jo) Schroer of Missouri and many close friends.
Alverna is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, three sisters and son Steve and son Timothy and his family.
Service will be on September 13, 2019 at 10AM at St. Christopher's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers; donations can be made to http://www.donate3.cancer.org or St. Christopher's Catholic Church, Galt, CA.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 2019