Alvin (Al) Beyerle peacefully took the outreached hand of our Lord Jesus Christ and entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on March 30, 2019 after a short illness. Al was born to parents Jacob and Anna Beyerle in Bismark North Dakota. When Al was 10 years old, he and his sister Lorraine moved with their parents to Lodi California to join their family the Simpfenderfer's. Al graduated from Lodi High School in 1949 and enlisted into the U.S. Navy where he served our country as a "Class A " Electricians Mate aboard the Andromeda-Class attack cargo ship USS Diphda during the Korean war. Al was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1954. He went to work for the Pacific Bell phone company where for over 30 years he worked as a Lineman, Cable Splicer and Facility Maintenance Engineer. After retiring from Pacific Bell, Al worked another 10 years for the defense contractor Systron Donner in Concord as a Building Maintenance Supervisor. Al Married Mabel Graf on November 10,1956 and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage together. Al was a devoted and loving husband. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. Al loved fishing for sturgeon and bass in the delta and rainbow trout in Lake Tahoe, Eagle Lake and Lake Pillsbury. He especially loved his 1956 Glasspar Seafair boat that he named the "LisaB" after his only daughter Lisa. He loved 49er football ( Al was in the end-zone seats during "The Catch" against the Dallas Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship game ) and he loved San Francisco Giants baseball. He loved to read. Never drawing attention to himself and forever humble, Al was and remains the true definition of a good man who will be dearly missed by his wife Mabel, Daughter Lisa (Mike) Henry, Granddaughter Melissa Henry, Grandson David (Elizabeth) Henry, Great-Grandson Wyatt Ezekiel Henry, Sister Lorraine (Stanley) Hust and countless nephews, nieces and friends as well as his "easy chair" partner Cashmere the 4 pound Yorkie. "Now my boat's left on the shoreline behind me ... Now with you Lord, I shall seek other seas." A Celebration of Life will be announced and scheduled at a later date. Donations can be made in Al's name to a favorite . Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019