Alyce passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019, at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, and her siblings Ed Hirasuna, Sue Tsudama, and Jim Hirasuna.

She is survived by her six children: Cheryl (Ron) Shimizu, Donna (John) Najima, Barbara (Craig) Yamada, Darrell Sasaki, Bruce (Joy) Sasaki, Michelle Sasaki, fourteen grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

Alyce worked many years for the Lodi Unified School District as an assistant and head cook. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and grandchildren, taking trips to the casinos, and watching her children and grandchildren play sports.

Nothing brought Alyce more happiness than getting together with her family and friends. She will be missed but will be in our hearts forever.

Her family is very grateful to the staff at Vienna Nursing and Rehab Center for their exceptional care.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 2 P.M. at the Lodi Buddhist Church, 23 N. Stockton St., Lodi.