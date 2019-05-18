|
Alyce Nishima was born in Acampo, CA on March 9, 1931. She passed away at home in Lodi, CA on April 27, 2019. She attended Houston School, spent 4 years during WWII at an internment camp in Rohwer, Arkansas. Alyce graduated from Lodi Union High School, Class of '49. She worked for Herbert Buck Ranches, then as a bookkeeper and tax preparer.
Alyce was a member of the Lodi Buddhist Church, Lodi Buddhist Women's Association, and the Lodi Japanese American Citizens league. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and growing vegetables to share with friends. She considered herself so lucky to have kind and generous friends and enjoyed the weekly luncheons.
She is preceded in death by parents Jiro and Iso Nishima, sisters Betty Egi (Masato), Fusaye Nishima, Dorothy K. Morita (Ken) and brother Tom Nishima.
Alyce is survived by sister Rosalie Y. Kido (George) of Walnut Creek, 4 nephews: Dennis Egi (Miko), Ken Egi (Hannah), Marshall Kido (Leah), and Robert Kido (Teri), also survived by 7 grandnephews, 1 grandniece and 1 great grandnephew (Jet).
Services will be held privately.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 18 to May 24, 2019