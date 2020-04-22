|
Angelean Delores (Geiszler) Andrade, better known as Angie to all, entered Heaven's Gates on April 3, 2020 at the age of 79. Our hearts are heavy and saddened by her passing, but our spirits rejoice in the knowledge that her Earthly pain and suffering has ended. We are comforted knowing that she is at peace and that the Lord has embraced her with His loving arms.
Angelean was born to Edwin T. Geiszler and Helen R. (Baltzer) Geiszler in Lodi, California on May 15, 1940. She was the true definition of a "local" girl, spending her entire life living in the Lodi/Acampo/Galt area. Some of her best days were spent on the family farm on Kennefick Road. She was a beautiful child who was equally comfortable being as cute as a button or as tough as nails, and she spent ample time in both roles while growing up. Her family has plenty of photos to prove how cute she was and her two older brothers have plenty of battle scars to prove how tough she was. The eventually learned their lesson! Angie attended local schools. She graduated from Oak View Elementary School in 1954 and Galt Joint Union High School in 1958. That was a very big year for her, as 1958 was also the year she married John C. Andrade. They met the old fashioned way-while cruising School Street in Lodi. He was better than a knight on a white horse; he was a handsome young man in a 1952 Pontiac Catalina. That chance meeting on School Street led to 62 years of marriage, three children, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a successful business and many years of joy, happiness, love, and shenanigans. We will treasure those memories forever.
Angie spent her early years of marriage as a stay-at-home parent. Once her children were older she took a job at the Thornton cannery. Three years later she made the best decision of her life-she became a teacher's aide. She began her career at Thornton Elementary before transferring to the Galt Joint Union Elementary School District so she could be closer to home. She wore many hats during her time in Galt, including her most important role...that as the "Detention Lady". She loved that role the most because she had a way of getting her students to realize the goodness they possessed. We know that she had a huge impact on the lives of dozens of these students, and we have the Facebook messages to prove it. Her family has heard from many of her former students over the past few weeks. They all have said pretty much the same thing-that Mrs. Andrade helped turn their life around and she instilled a sense of pride in them.
Angie is survived by John, her husband of 62 years; son, Steven; daughter, Jolean (Mike) Leddy; daughter- in-law, Maxine (Frey) Andrade; grandchildren, Megan (Rolly) Skarloken, Nicole (Joey) Albert, Chris (Skye) Leddy, and Eric (Melissa) Leddy; and great grandchildren, Brandon Albert, Harlan Leddy, Olivia Skarloken, and Isabella Leddy. She is also survived by her brothers, Donald (Kathy) Geiszler and Darvin (Betty) Geiszler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Edwin; mother Helen; son Keith; beloved mother-in-law Mary and two nephews. The family is certain that they are all together enjoying some of Angie's famous apple pie, delicious rice pudding, and killer rocky road brownies.
Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to an Alzheimer's Disease charity or a children's .
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 28, 2020