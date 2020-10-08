On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Angelina Comporato, entered into eternal rest peacefully at the age of 91. Born September 1, 1929, as Angela Graci to Gaspare and Carmela Di Vita in Licata, Sicily; she was the fifth of seven children. Gaetano "Tony" having seen a picture of Angelina traveled to Sicily and married her on July 17, 1957, they settled in Lodi, California and raised their two children.

Angelina worked at California Cedar products also known as "the pencil factory" for twenty five years. After retirement, she found her true career as Nonna to all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her grandchildren and their classmates would often take their school lunch at "Nonna's Kitchen" as she always had something delicious cooking on the stove. She enjoyed watching their sporting events from baseball to swimming, waterpolo, and equestrian events. Angelina loved to travel to Lake Tahoe where she was the "queen" of the nickel slots. She also loved visiting San Francisco and Monterey and attending Italian Festas. Angelina was a member of the Italian Catholic Federation, Lodi Italian Club, and a lifetime member of St. Anne's Church.

Angelina will be lovingly remembered by her children, Yolanda Watt (Brad) and Claudio Comporato (Kelly); grandchildren, Angela Varosh (Nathan), Sarah Watt Kessler (Sean), Calvin Watt (Marriette Silvieria), Chloe Moberly and Gino Comporato; great grandchildren, Evan and Emma Varosh, and Vincenzo Moberly; along with many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

The viewing of Angelina will be held on Tuesday, October 13th from 2:00-6:00 p.m., with a Rosary following at 6:00 p.m., at Lodi Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, October 14th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Church in Lodi.

