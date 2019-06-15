Ann Elinor O'Connelly, of Lodi, CA, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019, in Elk Grove, CA . She was born in Fresno, CA on October 6, 1930 and grew up in both Kerman and Fresno.

She was the manager of Sterns Luggage in Town & Country Village in San Jose, CA for many years. She and her husband retired to Lodi 30 years ago. Ann was a member of the Elks Woman's Club and was a long time volunteer for Loel Center. She was also a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Josef F Schuh and Mary E Murray, her beloved husband of 63 years, Donald, her sisters Mary Downing, Katherine Black and Josephine Schuh. She leaves behind her daughter Colleen Stanley (Doug) and son, Bob O'Connelly, granddaughters Courtney Pike (Stephen) and Megan Stanley, great grandchildren Mya, Hayden and Jeremy and many nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to Ascera Care for their tender and unconditional loving care.

A mass will be held at the St. Mary's Cemetery &Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Road Sacramento, CA on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:30am. A private burial will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA, at a later date, next to her husband.