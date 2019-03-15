Ann Kantar of Galt/Stockton, passed away February 10, 2019 of complications with Diabetes and a small brain hemorrhage.

Ann was born to the late Ernest & Elsa Johnson of Sweden on December 24, 1939 in Los Angeles, California.

She married George Kantar of McGill, Nevada in June of 1958 and they lived in Southern California until relocating to Galt in 1994.

Ann is survived by her husband George and three children, Derek Kantar of Sacramento, David Kantar of Anaheim Hills, Lisa Kantar of Galt and sister-in-law, Millie Goldman of Galt.

Ann enjoyed a career as an office administrator before retirement.

Ann was blessed with many talents. She was extremely organized and always had time for a leadership role in the various social groups she and George enjoyed. From the Swedish club, square dancing group, camping clubs, their Lutheran Church in Buena Park, as well as the Moose & the Elks lodges and the Red Hat Society. Ann had a gift for entertaining, making beautifully decorated cakes and knew her way around the kitchen like no one else. She enjoyed sewing, scrapbooking, her pets and traveling.

There isn't anything she wouldn't do for anyone who asked; she always went above and beyond for those she held close.

A memorial service in Galt to take place at a later date. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary