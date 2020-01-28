Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Anne's Catholic Church
215 W Walnut St
Lodi, CA 95240
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Gillen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Perkins Gillen


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Perkins Gillen Obituary
Ann was born in Fairfax County, Va. on Dec. 9, 1974. She died in Lodi, Ca. On Nov. 28, 2019.
Ann died in her sleep of cardiac arrest after a full life when her diabetes finally took its toll.
She graduated from Seattle University with a Bachelors degree in 1997 and a Masters degree in public administration in 2001. She served as Associate Registrar at Seattle University and as Registrar of the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California until 2016. She was active in professional organizations including PACRAO and AACRAO. She lived in Lodi, California until her death.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Lucy; her sister, Connie Gutowsky (Ed); her nephew, Will; and parents, Joe and Linda Perkins.
A Memorial Mass will be held for Ann at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 215 W. Walnut Street, Lodi, CA, on Jan 31 at 10 AM.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -