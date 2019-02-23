Anna De Paul of Lodi passed away on February 19, 2019 at the age of 100. She was born in Moran, OH, and moved to California in 1954 with her young family.

She loved to crochet, and made many beautiful items. She was a wonderful cook and made many delicious meals from scratch. Her specialty was her amazing spaghetti sauce, which her family loved. She was vivacious and outgoing, and could start a conversation with most anyone.

She had many jobs in her life, and retired at age 62 from the State Hospital in the food service department. She enjoyed gardening, and always had beautiful flowers, especially roses. She was proud of her Italian Heritage and was the youngest of 10 children.

She is survived by her daughters: Janice Hudson of Woodbridge, and Linda Villalta of Placerville, and also the love of her life Ruddy Faulkner of Lodi; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter Barbara Coontz. She will be remembered fondly for her beautiful, loving and generous way. She was always so proud of her family and loved them all dearly. She will be greatly missed.

A Graveside service will take place at 10:00 AM, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 at East Harney Lane, Lodi.

Visitation will take place from 4-8 PM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial, 14165 N. Beckman Rd. Lodi. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary