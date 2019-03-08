Anna Elizabeth (Just) Koepplin of Lodi passed away peacefully on March 5th, at the age of 94. She was born in Zeeland, North Dakota on May 9 , 1924 to Edward and Katherina Just. Anna moved to Lodi at the age of 20 where she met and married Emil Koepplin on October 31, 1945, after his discharge from the U.S. Army.

Anna was employed by Lodi Memorial Hospital in the laundry dept. where she worked for 16 years. Emil and Anna both retired in 1983 so they could travel. They enjoyed several trips to Europe, including visiting the Holy Land and Egypt and were able to celebrate their 50th Anniversary with family in Maui.

In addition to raising three daughters, Anna loved going to flea markets, gardening, quilting, and sewing. She was a charter member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and volunteered her seamstress talents, making quilts for charity.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Edna Thurn and Alena Koepplin, brother Raymond Just, and daughter Linda Norton. She is survived by her Husband of 73 years, Emil Koepplin, sister Frieda Miller, daughters Loretta Marshall of Auburn and Diane Green (Ron) of Madera, grandchildren Kristen Farrar (Jim) of Davis, Greg Marshall (Toven) of Newport, OR, Sara Harper (Brad) and Matt Green (Jessica) both of Fresno. She also leaves behind 5 great-grandchildren, Allison, Sam, Trevor, Kylie and Addison, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Vienna Nursing Home, Vitas Hospice Care, and Dr. Edmund Freund for their outstanding care and compassion. A memorial service celebrating Anna's Life will take place at 11 a.m., Tues. March 12, 2019 at the Chapel of Flowers at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 at E. Harney Lane, Lodi.

Donations may be made in Anna's honor to Loel Senior Center, Meals on Wheels, 105 S. Washington St., Lodi, CA 95240.

Anna will be missed by all of her family and friends.