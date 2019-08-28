|
|
Anthony S. Granato passed away peacefully at the age of 71, on Friday, August 23, 2019, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born August 4, 1948, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, to Michael and Marguerite Granato. He married Linda Templa on July 26, 1971. Anthony worked at General Mills for several years, just as his father had.
Anthony was a devoted father and husband that worked hard for his family. He enjoyed playing the guitar and even won battle of the bands in 1968. He loved football and was a fan of the 49ers and Pittsburg Steelers. He enjoyed spending most of his time with family and friends. His great sense of humor and quick wit always had those around him laughing. Anthony will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Anthony is survived by his wife and love of his life for the last 48 years, Linda S. Granato (Templa); their children, Diane (Ricky) Brooks, Stephanie (Matt) Valdez and Michael (Valerie) Granato; their grandchildren, Brianna and AJ Furiosi, Bryce and Emma Valdez and Nevaeh and Michael Granato; their great grandchildren, Jordan and Jayda Calzedo; and his brother, Carl (Beverly) Granato. He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Marguerite Granato; and grandson, Jaxon Kade Granato.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30th, from 12 to 8 p.m. at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N. School St. in Lodi, CA. A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 am on August 31st at the above address. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2019