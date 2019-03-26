Anthony "Tom" Vincent Avale was born on January 15th, 1922 in New York City. His parents were Anthony Avale and Katherine Cudamo Avale. He attended school in New York City and joined the US Navy after Pearl Harbor. He was honorably discharged in California where his father and step-mother lived. He remained in the Navy Reserves and was called back to active duty during the Korean Conflict. He served as the Chief Radio Officer in the USS Repose US Navy Hospital Ship. Returning to California, he graduated from UOP and met and married Evelyn Johnson. They were married for 66 years. They spent most of their married life in the Stockton/Lodi area where he worked as a Teacher/Administrator for LUSD before retiring to a small ranch in Lodi making his dream of owning land come true. He was a familiar sight to everyone, working out in his grape vineyard and then in his olive orchard well into his 90's! The only thing he loved more than working his land was his family! He was so generous and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren! He was so smart and still loved correcting their grammar. Haha. He is survived by his wife Evelyn, daughters Laurie Kleinfeldt (Gary), grandchildren Ryan Kleinfeldt (Lauren) of Lodi, Cory Kleinfeldt (Lauren), Alexa, Keira, Chase of Folsom, Shane Kleinfeldt (Shelby) of Elk Grove, and Keeli Kleinfeldt Parrish (Stephen) of Lodi, Lisa Ferrari, grandson Anthony, Jaden and Janelle of Turlock. We said good-bye to you on February 26th. It was so hard! We will love you and miss you everyday, daddy and papa! "You say good-bye twice, once when we leave this world and the second time when people who love you stop talking about you." We will never say good-bye to you a second time!

At his request, there will be no service. He will be laid to rest privately with fellow veterans. Contributions may be made to a Veteran cause in his name. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary