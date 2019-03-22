Antonia "Toni" Allert was born into a farming family in Obernau, Germany in 1926. She was the fourth of twelve children, which began her life-long love of being around lots of people. She and her late husband, Theo, emigrated twice; once to Canada in 1953, and then to the United States in 1962. They both felt that they had settled in the best country in the world. Toni was a commercial chicken farmer in the Lockeford area, then she retired to a suburban house in Lodi. She was active in her church choir, as well as the Lodi chapter of the Hermann Sons German club. Her favorite recreation was socializing, and seldom did a week go by where her house was not filled with good friends enjoying food, cards, and laughter together. Toni passed away on March 19th. She is survived by five siblings, all residing in Germany; her son Konrad, daughter-in-law Bonnie, and grandson Erik. Visitation is on Tuesday, March 26th at 9:00 am in the Evergreen Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, HWY 99 and Harney Lane, in Lodi. Funeral service will follow, beginning at 10:00 am, with burial immediately after the service. Instead of sending flowers, Toni would want everyone to get together for a good meal with their friends, tell some jokes, and laugh. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary