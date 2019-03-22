Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Evergreen Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park
HWY 99 and Harney Lane
Lodi, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park
Burial
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonia Allert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonia "Toni" Allert


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Antonia "Toni" Allert Obituary
Antonia "Toni" Allert was born into a farming family in Obernau, Germany in 1926. She was the fourth of twelve children, which began her life-long love of being around lots of people. She and her late husband, Theo, emigrated twice; once to Canada in 1953, and then to the United States in 1962. They both felt that they had settled in the best country in the world. Toni was a commercial chicken farmer in the Lockeford area, then she retired to a suburban house in Lodi. She was active in her church choir, as well as the Lodi chapter of the Hermann Sons German club. Her favorite recreation was socializing, and seldom did a week go by where her house was not filled with good friends enjoying food, cards, and laughter together. Toni passed away on March 19th. She is survived by five siblings, all residing in Germany; her son Konrad, daughter-in-law Bonnie, and grandson Erik. Visitation is on Tuesday, March 26th at 9:00 am in the Evergreen Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, HWY 99 and Harney Lane, in Lodi. Funeral service will follow, beginning at 10:00 am, with burial immediately after the service. Instead of sending flowers, Toni would want everyone to get together for a good meal with their friends, tell some jokes, and laugh.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.