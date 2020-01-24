|
Antonio C. Perez passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in a local hospital surrounded by his family. Antonio was born in Brownsville, TX on May 30, 1939 to Petra Hernandez and Francisco Perez.
Antonio left school and Texas at a very young age to work in order to support his elderly mother. Among his many jobs, while in Caldwell, Idaho, he worked as a DJ & spent much of his time dedicating songs to his sweetheart, Margarita Garza from Granjeno, TX, who he later married when they returned to Texas. Antonio and Margarita moved to California where he worked for several compnies including Holz Rubber eventually landing at & retiring from TriValley Growers where he worked as a mechanic having put himself through trade school.
Antonio is preceded in death by his parents; all his siblings; his eldest son, Francisco Antonio Perez; and grandson, Benny Lopez. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margarita Perez; his children, Margaret Perez-Torres, Daniel Perez (Kelly), Jeannina Perez-LaForest; grandchildren, Antolino Torres, Jr (Deborah), Leticia Preez (Frank), Rene Lopez, Crystal Torres-Herndon (Fred), Cassandra Torres, Corrinna Torres-Ribeiro (Brad), Angelique La Forest; seven great-grandchildren and forever in his heart, Antolino Torres and Gloria Perez.
Honoring and respecting Antonio's wishes, the family held a private memorial.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, 2020